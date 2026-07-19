Lee Hyun-yi and Hong Seong-gi Send Son to a 13 Million Won Gifted Camp... Perfect Lodging and "Dad's Breakfast on the Terrace"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Model Lee Hyun-yi's husband, Hong Seong-gi, shared an update on his trip with their son, who is attending a gifted camp in the United States.

On the 18th, Hong Seong-gi posted several photos on his social media account showing his daily life in the United States.

The released photos showed Hong Seong-gi in the United States to accompany his son to the gifted camp. He also revealed the lodging, which offered a beautiful view beyond the terrace, and expressed satisfaction, saying, "Everything is perfect except for the location."

He then shared a breakfast he had prepared himself, along with the caption, "Dad's American breakfast." The warm image of a caring father looking after his son with a carefully prepared table drew a heartwarming response.

Previously, Hong Seong-gi had said he faced a sudden cancellation of his lodging reservation before departure. He explained, "The accommodation I booked four months ago for my child's camp was unilaterally canceled by the host three days before departure due to the host's circumstances," adding, "There were no similar places left nearby, and the few comparable options had become much more expensive."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-yi and Hong Seong-gi married in 2012 and have two sons. Their eldest son was accepted into the summer camp at Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) and left for the United States. CTY is widely known as a gifted education program under Johns Hopkins University. Lee Hyun-yi previously drew attention when she said the camp cost was "around $8,300, which is close to about 13 million won in Korean currency."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.