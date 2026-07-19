Kwon Sang-woo’s 17-Year-Old Son Is 183 cm Tall and Looks Like Leonardo DiCaprio? Son Tae-young Says, "He Only Has the Same Hairstyle"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kwon Sang-woo was amazed by how much his son, Rok-hee, had grown when they met in the United States after a long time.

On the 19th, a video titled "Shopping Paradise SoHo, Packed with New York Hot Spots vlog (Kwon Sang-woo After a Long Time)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young.

In the video, Son Tae-young took a walk with her husband, Kwon Sang-woo, and their son, Rok-hee, and shared a glimpse of their family life together after a long time.

Kwon Sang-woo, who had come to the United States to be with his family after a while, commented on his son's changed hairstyle, saying, "His hair looks like Leonardo DiCaprio's. It suits him." Son Tae-young then laughed and said, "Only the hairstyle," adding, "A person's hairstyle is really important."

Kwon Sang-woo then said, "(Rok-hee) has grown a bit taller again. He grows so fast," expressing amazement at his 17-year-old son's rapid growth. Rok-hee is already reported to be 182 cm tall. Hearing that, Son Tae-young made everyone laugh by saying, "Children grow up fast, and we get old fast."

Rok-hee then showed off impressive soccer skills in front of his father, displaying smooth ball control and juggling. He currently enjoys soccer as a hobby. Seeing this, Kwon Sang-woo said, "In the past, when he played soccer, I used to play along with him," and added, "Now he doesn't even drop the ball," expressing pride in his son's improved skills.

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have one son and one daughter. She currently lives in New Jersey for their children's education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues his life as a "goose father," traveling between South Korea and the United States.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.