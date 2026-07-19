'Running Man' Gets a 10-Minute Extension Today... After 16 Years, Even the Production Team Can't Stop Laughing

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] 'Running Man' will meet viewers with a 10-minute extended broadcast, teasing intense water missions and a race full of laughter.

The episode of SBS 'Running Man' airing today (the 19th) will be extended by 10 minutes as the show unfolds into the 'Work Commute Ya-ho' race, where the next filming call time is on the line.

During a recent recording, the members took on two water-themed missions to win coins needed for the 'Time Vending Machine,' which lets them adjust their commute time, and the 'Prize Vending Machine,' which offers high-value rewards. The first mission, 'Water Towel Bodyguard,' required them to protect a wet towel to the very end while riding a high-speed water leisure vehicle. Because the game was played in teams of two, fierce mind games and constant interference began from the start. Yang Se-chan even made a bold move, quietly lobbying the boat operator to drive more roughly.

Another mission, 'Human Bowling,' will also unfold as the members ride down a giant water slide nearly as tall as a three-story building and try to knock more tubes into the water from a buoy. At the top of the slide, the members were terrified and kept trying to push the order onto one another, saying, "I feel like I'm going to throw up." Kim Jong-kook, on the other hand, quickly analyzed the rules as soon as the mission began and showed his trademark presence by setting his own strategy. Viewers can find out whether the members overcome their extreme fear and succeed in earning coins through the broadcast.

Meanwhile, a teamwork test called the 'Same Bed, Different Dreams Quiz' will also take place. After looking at the given answer, the members must write down keywords that come to mind without overlapping, and then one representative combines them to guess the correct answer. The bizarre responses drew nonstop laughter on set. In particular, Haha wrote "Hong Gil-dong" for a question about Jeon Bong-jun but could not explain why, drawing huge laughs. Yoo Jae-suk also proved his brainy side once again by solving even the hardest-to-guess questions without hesitation. After repeatedly getting answers right through unexpected teamwork, the members reportedly fired up the set by saying, "The production team has lost its smile. We've been together for 16 years!"

Whether the members can clear the final quiz mission and keep next week's commute time satisfying for everyone will be revealed on 'Running Man,' which airs today at 6 p.m. in the 'Work Commute Ya-ho' race.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.