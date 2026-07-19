Nam Joo-hyuk and Roh Yoon-seo Overtaken... 'Kkeomeoksari' from 'East Palace' Sparks a 'Joseon Groot' Craze: 'Release the Merchandise Next Month'

An unexpected character from the Netflix series "East Palace" is winning over viewers. The character Kkeomeoksari, who appears in the drama, has earned the nickname "Joseon Groot" and is drawing explosive reactions online.

Recently, scenes and photos of Kkeomeoksari have been widely shared on social media and online communities, becoming a hot topic. With its large eyes, round face, and short limbs, the character made a strong impression from its first appearance. Viewers say it reminds them of Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," and the nickname "Joseon Groot" quickly caught on.

Online reactions have included comments such as, "It's so cute," "I keep noticing it more than the main characters," "I end up taking screenshots every time it appears," "I would definitely buy merchandise if it came out," and "Please make it into a doll."

The popularity has also led to fan-made creations. Fans are making and sharing emojis and character images featuring Kkeomeoksari, while fan art showing a variety of expressions and poses is spreading quickly. Some posts have drawn tens of thousands of views, reflecting strong interest.

Communities are also flooded with parody images and memes using Kkeomeoksari. People are combining the character with food photos and everyday snapshots, while a range of viral images tagged with the nickname "Joseon Groot" is creating another source of entertainment.

This kind of response, where a supporting character becomes the center of content consumption, is rare even in drama fandom culture. Its cute appearance and mysterious vibe have helped the character spread to people who have not even watched the series.

Meanwhile, Netflix's "East Palace" continues to draw attention from viewers in Korea and abroad after its release.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.