Wedding gifts worth 14 million won and a proposal sponsored by others: Young-soo and Oksun of Season 30 begin wedding preparations

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-soo and Oksun, a real-life couple from Season 30 of "I Am Solo," have kicked off their wedding preparations by releasing a proposal video. In particular, a luxury watch worth more than 10 million won, prepared by Young-soo, drew attention as part of the wedding gifts.

On the 18th, the YouTube channel "Hee-no-a-rak" released a video titled "The Oksudong Couple Are Done Dating."

In the video, the two traveled to Kota Kinabalu, but an unexpected incident happened from the start. When Young-soo was stopped for customs inspection at the airport, Oksun had to leave first. At the time, Oksun worried, saying, "I thought they were shaking me down for money," but the reason was a proposal gift.

Young-soo said, "This trip was planned from the beginning as a proposal," and added, "I contacted the tourism board first and told them I was preparing a proposal, and they said they would even support the trip." He continued, "I brought the gift with me instead of checking it in, but I ended up getting stopped by customs," explaining, "I asked the staff to send my girlfriend out first because it was a proposal gift."

The entire plan was revealed on the final evening of the trip. At a restaurant with a romantic atmosphere, Young-soo handed over a handwritten letter and then took out a watch box before proposing, saying, "We should get married. With me."

The released video showed a close-up of a luxury watch with a rectangular case design. Oksun, who received it, laughed in surprise and said, "I don't know the brand, so I have no idea what it is." She then joked, "Shouldn't you be kneeling?" and Young-soo replied, "I really can't do that," drawing laughter.

The watch prepared as the proposal gift is said to be from a Swiss luxury watch brand that recently drew attention after singer and actress IU was named its global brand ambassador. The product is reportedly priced at around 14 million won. Young-soo explained the meaning behind the gift, saying, "She said she didn't want a bag, and we plan to choose matching couple rings, so I prepared a watch."

As Oksun read the handwritten letter again, she eventually broke into tears and accepted Young-soo's proposal, replying, "Of course I will."

In the video description, Oksun personally said, "Many people have supported the Oksudong Couple's marriage," and added, "I received the proposal, the beginning of marriage, overseas. Now we are really starting to prepare for the wedding."

Meanwhile, Young-soo and Oksun appeared on Season 30 of SBS PLUS and ENA's "I Am Solo," became the final couple, and later developed into a real-life relationship. They recently launched a YouTube channel and have been communicating with the public.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.