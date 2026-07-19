Kim Young-hee: "I Had Been Single for 11 Years... Then Yoon Seung-yeol, 10 Years Younger, Flirted with Me and I Fell for Him"

Kim Young-hee, a comedian, opened up about her love story with her husband, Yoon Seung-yeol, saying their relationship came after 11 years.

On the 19th, the YouTube channel Namu Miki Heungsinso released a video titled "Kim Young-hee's one-sided love. It was Miki Gwangsu, not Im Woo-il!"

When asked about her love story with her husband, Kim explained, "My husband was released after playing for Hanwha Group, and I had no work at all at the time. We got to know each other through an acquaintance."

She continued, "Feelings gradually built up, but there was a wall at first. He was a former athlete, 10 years younger than me, and a young man. Even when he flirted and said, 'Why are you so pretty, noona?' I ignored him. But my husband said he wanted to break down that wall. He also wanted to brighten me up because I was so down at the time, and that is how we ended up together."

Kim said she later opened her heart after seeing her husband's strong self-confidence, and their love burned hot. She said, "I had not dated anyone since becoming a comedian. He was the first man I had met in 11 years, so I fell hard, and we went on to get married. Even now, we do not fight much." She showed her lasting affection for him.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-hee married former baseball player Yoon Seung-yeol in 2021, and they have a daughter.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.