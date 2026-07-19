'Marriage After Immigration' Rumor: Kim Ji-yu Clears the Air, Saying, "I’m Not Getting Married. It’s a Fake Documentary"

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Comedian and YouTuber Kim Ji-yu has spoken directly about the marriage rumors and claims that she is moving to Poland, which have been making waves online.

Kim Ji-yu recently shared a post from an online community that read, "Comedian Kim Ji-yu to emigrate and announce marriage," and then clarified on her social media, "Everyone, this is a fake documentary for 'Fox Club.' I am not getting married."

The unexpected twist even fooled people around her. Singer Jo Hyun Ah posted on her social media, "So Kim Ji-yu is not going to Poland. Unbelievable. Ha, I got fooled," and Kim Ji-yu replied, "Where would I go and leave you behind, unnie!" drawing laughter.

Earlier, in the content "Fox Club" on the YouTube channel "Mimgorithm," Kim Ji-yu drew attention by telling her friends a story that hinted at marriage and emigration. At the time, she said, "I’ve been staying in touch and meeting Matthew, whom I met at a club in Yongsan. He is so considerate, and we have great chemistry," adding, "Matthew is going back to his hometown in Poland, and I decided to go with him." When asked, "Are you thinking about marriage?" she answered, "Yes," fueling speculation that she was actually preparing for marriage and emigration.

After the video was released, online reactions continued to question whether Kim Ji-yu was really getting married and moving to Poland. In the end, Kim Ji-yu put the matter to rest by saying it was a "fake documentary."

Meanwhile, "Fox Club" is produced in a fake-documentary format that cleverly blends real situations with staged elements, helping viewers stay immersed.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.