Kim Jong-kook Gets Recommended by Yoo Jae-suk for President of the Korea Football Association... "I Don't Even Need to Take a Single Won"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer Kim Jong-kook showed his exceptional love for soccer, prompting Yoo Jae-suk to make an unexpected suggestion: "I recommend him as President of the Korea Football Association."

On the SBS variety show "Running Man," which aired on the 19th, the cast took part in the "Commute Hooray" race, where the start time for the next recording was on the line.

When the mission result set the next filming call time at 4:30 a.m., the members complained, saying, "1 a.m. would be better," and "4 o'clock is too awkward." Kim Jong-kook then calmly said, "If it's 1 a.m., I can play soccer, do laundry, and then head out," surprising everyone. Song Ji-hyo told him, "Take a break for about a week," but Kim Jong-kook replied, "I spend the whole week waiting for the day I can play soccer," revealing just how much he loves the sport.

After hearing that, Yoo Jae-suk immediately joked, "I recommend Kim Jong-kook for president of the Korea Football Association," sending the set into laughter. Kim Jong-kook also responded with wit. He said, "I definitely mean it," and added, "I don't even need to take a single won," drawing a burst of laughter from the cast.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.