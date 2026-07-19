IVE’s Rei Becomes Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong’s Love Messenger... ‘Spooky Romance’ OST Released

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] IVE member Rei is unveiling a new OST.

Rei will release the first OST for tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama "Spooky Romance," titled "Tunnel," at 6 p.m. on the 19th.

"Spooky Romance," a remake of the popular film of the same name, is an occult romance drama about Cheon Yeo-ri (Park Eun-bin), a chaebol heiress who can see ghosts, and Ma Kang-uk (Yang Se-jong), a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of ghosts.

"Tunnel" captures the anxiety and loneliness felt in endless darkness, along with the desire to move toward a faint light within it. With her clear yet stirring vocals, Rei delicately conveyed the song’s narrative and mood, further deepening the drama’s immersion.

Since her debut, Rei has made a strong impression as a vocalist who maximizes IVE’s dreamy atmosphere with solid high notes and delicate falsetto. Beyond IVE activities, she has also steadily taken part in OST projects, winning over both fans and the general public. As "Tunnel" marks her fifth OST vocal track, attention is focused on whether she will continue her run as an "OST powerhouse."

IVE is currently on its second world tour, "IVE The 2nd World Tour <SHOW WHAT I AM>." The group successfully wrapped up its Japan tour after drawing a total of more than 127,000 fans through performances at Kyocera Dome Osaka in April and Tokyo Dome in June. It also proved its strong local popularity by appearing on the front page of Japan’s five major sports newspapers in succession. The North American leg will begin in Toronto, Canada, on the 21st, followed by stops in Montreal, Newark, New Jersey, Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, Auckland, Seattle, and Vancouver.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.