"Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun, now in their third year of public dating, spotted on a golf course date... 'So sweet and affectionate'"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actress Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun are once again drawing attention for their steady relationship.

A recent post on an online community claimed that the two were seen spending time together.

The writer said, "I saw Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon today. They seemed to have come to play golf together. They were there together, and they looked really close." The writer added, "At first, I thought Lee Do-hyun was an athlete. He had a great physique. The sweet atmosphere between the two actors was especially striking." The post quickly spread online and drew fans' attention.

Netizens reacted with comments such as, "So they are still dating sweetly," "Nice to see," and "A couple worth rooting for," showing support for the couple's public relationship.

Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun first met while appearing together in the Netflix series "The Glory," and their relationship later developed into romance after the show ended. The two confirmed their relationship in April 2023 and began dating publicly. At the time, both sides said they had been close seniors and juniors and were carefully getting to know each other with good feelings.

Meanwhile, Lee Do-hyun enlisted in 2023 and served in the Air Force military band before completing his service in May. His first project after returning was the Netflix series "Grand Galaxy Hotel," which he has already finished filming.

Lim Ji-yeon recently earned praise from viewers for her powerful performance in the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) Friday-Saturday drama "My Royal Nemesis." She led the series with immersive acting and has since confirmed her next project, the drama "Alike."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.