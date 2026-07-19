Lee Jong-hyuk Is Moved by His Son's Theater Debut: "Just Show Me Tak-soo~"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actor Lee Jong-hyuk showed his devoted support for his son Lee Tak-soo, who made his first professional stage appearance, revealing his proud, doting-father side.

On the 19th, Lee Jong-hyuk shared several photos on his social media account from the theater where Lee Tak-soo is performing in the play "Dead Poets Society."

The released photos showed Lee Tak-soo greeting the audience after the performance. Dressed in a school uniform, he drew attention with his confident stage presence and handsome looks, which did not seem like those of a newcomer. Another photo showed him signing autographs for audience members after the show. As he made eye contact with fans at the theater and carefully signed for them, the excitement of an actor taking his first step onto the professional stage came through clearly.

Lee Jong-hyuk also shared his son's profile photo displayed at the theater and left a message of support, saying, "Congratulations on your professional stage debut from the bottom of my heart... I hope you grow into an even more impressive actor."

Fellow actors and fans also joined in the congratulations after seeing the post. Photographer Jo Hee-seon commented, "You were handsome as a child and you're handsome now," while actor SangYup Lee jokingly said, "Sorry, but I think you're more handsome than your older brother." Lee Jong-hyuk responded playfully, "I'm truly grateful," drawing laughter. Actor Choi Seung-kyung also sent his support, saying, "Tak-soo looks great." Fans added comments such as, "Just looking at the photos, I can feel how proud his father must be," "An actor father and an actor son, that's so cool," and "Congratulations on your professional stage debut."

The brothers' bond added to the warm atmosphere.

Lee Jong-hyuk's second son, Lee Jun-su, also visited the theater that day to cheer on his older brother. On his own social media account, he posted a photo from the performance along with the short message, "Well done," celebrating his brother's first professional stage appearance.

Meanwhile, the Lee family continues its path as a family of actors. Lee Jong-hyuk's eldest son, Lee Tak-soo, majored in acting at Dongguk University’s Department of Theater and made his professional stage debut with this production. His second son, Lee Jun-su, is also studying at Chung-Ang University’s Department of Performing Arts and Media Creation, pursuing his dream of becoming an actor.

Jo Min-jeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.