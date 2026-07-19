"Even I Can See I Put My Hand in Too Much": ITZY's Ryu Jin Gives Candid Explanation Over Onstage Outfit Adjustment Controversy

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Ryu Jin of ITZY has personally apologized and explained after drawing criticism for adjusting her outfit during a performance.

The controversy began during ITZY's third world tour, "TUNNEL VISION," at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, The Philippines, on the 11th. Ryu Jin was seen adjusting what appeared to be an uncomfortable jumpsuit onstage, and the clip spread online in slow motion through social media and online communities, sparking debate.

During a recent live broadcast, Ryu Jin brought up the issue herself, saying, "I received so many messages and scoldings from people around me." She added, "I wanted to apologize to fans and explain why I put my hand in my pants."

Ryu Jin explained the situation at the time, saying, "First of all, the jumpsuit had ridden up so much that it really hurt. I pulled it down without thinking, but when I watched the video again later, even I thought it looked a bit off." She then said, "I really did put my hand in too much. I guess I've gotten too comfortable now," and bowed her head, adding, "I am sorry to fans for acting that way on stage."

Earlier, the scene drew mixed reactions online. Some said it was a natural move to adjust a stage outfit, while others argued that it was somewhat careless behavior for the stage.

Even after Ryu Jin offered her own explanation, opinions remained divided. Fans responded with comments such as, "If the outfit is uncomfortable, that can happen," "It feels sincere that she apologized and explained it herself," and "A few seconds of footage were blown out of proportion." Others, however, said, "She should have been a little more careful on stage."

Meanwhile, ITZY is meeting fans around the world through its third world tour, "TUNNEL VISION."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.