Kim Ho-young Ignores Ok Joo-hyun’s Second Apology Demand Over "Okjanganpan"... Promotes Home Shopping With "Nice to See You, My Friend" [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Musical actor Kim Ho-young is keeping up his calm daily routine despite Fin.K.L member Ok Joo-hyun’s "Okjanganpan" backlash.

On the 19th, Kim Ho-young posted a video on his account, writing, "Home shopping carries love." The video showed his appearance on a home shopping program. Kim explained, "It’s an amazing story about wearing a Mediterranean-style Mamma Mia! concept outfit, selling out the entire TV shopping segment, and then doing a mobile live broadcast, where I ended up connecting with a classmate from elementary school."

He added, "After receiving a DM and talking on the phone, I learned an incredible story: that person had been there for a private Lempicka performance, and an even more surprising fact was that my friend’s husband and I had already worked together once. Nice to see you, my friend."

The social media post drew attention because it came just two days after Ok Joo-hyun demanded a second apology from Kim Ho-young.

On the 17th, Ok Joo-hyun addressed allegations that she had disparaged younger singers who used autotune as "anyone and everyone" through a fan communication platform. She said, "I use autotune too, and so do others. But apart from lip-syncing that is officially disclosed, as in The Phantom of the Opera, it is fraud and a deception of the audience that should not exist and must not be allowed. There are actors who have to change cast members because they are ill. Any performer who has done even partial lip-syncing should carry guilt for the rest of their life."

She also demanded a second apology from Kim Ho-young, saying, "I am still waiting. This is the point where you need to prove it by buying Okjanganpan together with your friend, or do something with your mouth and hands. The karma is deep for bringing defamation and disgrace to the production company that carried on a 10-year history and to the junior who joined after passing the audition for the 10th anniversary."

Kim Ho-young previously sparked controversy in 2022, ahead of the 10th-anniversary run of the musical Elisabeth, when allegations surfaced that Ok Joo-hyun had used personal connections in casting. He posted a photo of "Okjanganpan" along with the seating chart for the show, writing, "The old days of chaos are over. Now it’s Okjanganpan." Ok Joo-hyun later filed a defamation complaint against him, but withdrew it. Kim later said he had apologized to Ok Joo-hyun, but she recently renewed her demand, saying, "After hearing the explanation that I had never once targeted my older sister and that the post was meant to promote my friend’s father’s Okjanganpan, I decided not to bring up the issue anymore. But even as time passes, the frame does not disappear."

However, Kim Ho-young has continued to ignore Ok Joo-hyun’s repeated demands for an apology. After her initial revelation, he shared travel photos on social media and continued to show his peaceful daily life. He has also kept appearing on MBC’s Midnight Horror Story and on home shopping programs.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.