Jung Si-ah Celebrates Success of Her 13-Year-Old Daughter at Yewon School... "An A in Art Practical Exam, Received by Only 24 of 100 Students"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Jung Si-ah boasted about her daughter Seo Woo's score on an art practical exam at Yewon School.

On the 18th, a video titled "Jung Si-ah Opens Up Carefully About Her Hidden Feelings" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Jung Si-ah Asi-jeong.'

In the video, Jung Si-ah checked a message from her daughter Seo Woo during filming and then shared the good news.

She said, "Seo Woo took the art practical exam with 100 students, and she received an A," adding, "Only 24 out of the 100 students got an A. She did well," with a bright smile.

Seo Woo, who has outstanding talent in art, is currently attending Yewon School, a prestigious arts middle school. Recently, she also had her artistic talent recognized by submitting her work to an exhibition as the youngest artist.

When the production team said, "It feels like the joy of life is seeing your child do well," Jung Si-ah replied, "That's right. I think that's my reward, and maybe the reason I was born. But it's also fun," expressing her happiness at her daughter's achievement.

Jung Si-ah also said that raising two children has greatly changed the way she sees life. She explained, "Raising children teaches you about life, and you naturally learn to let go of yourself. I let go of my own dreams, and my priorities in life change, but that's fun too." She added, "Before, because I was a celebrity, I always felt like I was the main character. But as I raised my children, that feeling naturally disappeared," drawing sympathy from parents.

Meanwhile, Jung Si-ah married actor Baek Do-bin, the son of actor Baek Yoon-sik, in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter. She is currently communicating with fans by sharing various aspects of her daily life through her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.