Kim Dae-myung says he gained up to 96 kg for "Misaeng: Incomplete Life" and could not return to his old weight

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actor Kim Dae-myung shared behind-the-scenes stories about gaining weight to 96 kg for the drama "Misaeng: Incomplete Life," which he considers the defining work of his career, along with the story of how he was cast.

A video titled "We both like good food and style, so should we go to Taiwan together..?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Yojung Jae-hyung" on the 19th. Appearing as a guest that day, Kim Dae-myung candidly talked about various episodes from his acting career and his most representative works.

Kim said he intentionally gained weight for the character of assistant manager Kim Dong-sik in the tvN drama "Misaeng: Incomplete Life." He recalled, "I gradually put on weight while preparing for the project, and after the casting was confirmed, I started gaining in earnest." He added, "I was much thinner than I am now. At the time, I went up to 93 kg, and my highest weight later reached 96 kg."

In response, Jung Jae-hyung said, "You were originally very slim, but since 'Misaeng: Incomplete Life' made you well known, I think many people only remember you that way." Kim laughed and said, "I stayed in that heavier state for too long. After that, I could not go back to my old body." He added, "Once eating habits become a routine, it is really not easy. It felt like I had crossed the River Styx."

He also revealed more behind-the-scenes stories about the production. Kim said, "'Misaeng: Incomplete Life' is now a work everyone knows, but at the time, all the major terrestrial broadcasters turned it down because it had no romance line." He added, "In the end, it was produced by tvN." He also said, "I auditioned three times, and I never thought I would be chosen." He continued, "It was a risk for a newcomer like me to take that role. Not only me, but Byun Yo-han and Kang Ha-neul were all newcomers too."

In the video, Kim also spoke honestly about what led him to dream of becoming an actor, his five attempts at college entrance exams, the part-time jobs he took to make a living, and behind-the-scenes stories from his major works, including the film "The Terror Live" and the drama "Hospital Playlist."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.