Aespa's Giselle Seen Again With 'Dating Rumor' Producer, Faces Fully Covered in Close Shot

[Sportschosun Park Ara] Giselle of Aespa showed that her friendship with producer Shintaro Yasuda, who was once caught up in dating rumors, remains unchanged.

On the 18th, Giselle posted a photo with Shintaro Yasuda on her SNS story to celebrate his birthday. Along with the message "Hbd GATRGANG," she tagged Yasuda's account and expressed her warm feelings.

The released photo showed the two posing shoulder to shoulder toward the camera while wearing helmets, masks, and sunglasses. Their faces were mostly hidden, but the relaxed and close atmosphere drew attention.

The two were also the subject of dating rumors in May. At the time, speculation spread online after it was revealed that they had each posted photos taken at the same place around the same time on their SNS accounts.

However, the rumor quickly ended as a minor incident thanks to Ningning's reaction. Ningning left a laughing emoji on Yasuda's post, playfully dismissing the dating rumor, and it became known that the three are close friends.

This time as well, not only Giselle but also Ningning shared a video on her personal account to celebrate Yasuda's birthday, continuing their unchanged friendship.

Meanwhile, Shintaro Yasuda is a producer and composer based in Los Angeles. He has worked on Ariana Grande's "off the table" and "the boy is mine," and has also been nominated for the Grammy Awards. He also took part in producing Giselle's solo track "Dopamine" and the Aespa unit song "Lollipop," continuing his steady collaboration with Aespa.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.