Irene Feels a Double Dose of Good News Ahead of Red Velvet's Full-Group Comeback: "It Still Doesn't Feel Real"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Irene of Red Velvet has successfully wrapped up her first solo Asia tour.

On the 18th, Irene held the "2026 Irene Asia Tour [I Will]" at MCC Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. Even though it was her first solo tour, every seat sold out, proving her strong local popularity.

Compared with a group, a solo artist has a harder time building a fan base. It is also difficult to fill a venue with several thousand seats on popularity alone. In other words, selling out MCC Hall means she has already built a solid core fandom in the area. Being able to draw a crowd of several thousand on a first tour is especially meaningful, because it lays the groundwork for moving up to a dome or arena for the next show.

Irene opened the show with her first solo track, "Like A Flower," then drew an explosive response from fans with a varied setlist. The lineup ranged from songs that highlighted her vocal ability, such as "Summer Rain," "I Feel Pretty," and "Wasteland," to stages that showcased powerful performances, including "Strawberry Silhouette," "Black Halo," and "Spit It Out."

In the encore section, she thrilled fans with special stages available only at her concerts, including a jazz version of Red Velvet's hit song "Rookie," a city-pop version of "Russian Roulette," and her solo tracks "Winter Wish" and "Start Line."

With this, Irene successfully completed her first Asia tour, which began with the Seoul concert in May and continued through five Asian cities: Taipei, Macau, Singapore, and Bangkok. She further solidified her dazzling presence not only as a member of Red Velvet and the unit Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi, but also as a solo artist.

Irene said, "I still can't believe that the final show is already over. This solo concert was possible thanks to your support and love. I sincerely thank everyone who gave me so many happy memories."

Red Velvet, the group Irene belongs to, will make a full-group comeback on August 3 with the summer mini album "Velvet Summer."

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.