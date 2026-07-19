YouTuber A Dies During 8 p.m. Livestream; Police Investigating Circumstances

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Police are investigating after a YouTuber in his 50s, identified as A, died after ingesting poison while running a personal broadcast in Jaeun-myeon, Sinan County.

A was reportedly poisoned around 8:30 p.m. on the 18th while hosting a personal livestream in Jaeun-myeon, Sinan County, Jeollanam-do.

Fire authorities, who were dispatched after a viewer watching the broadcast reported the incident, found A in cardiac arrest and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

A was reportedly living on the island with his family.

Police are investigating the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

※ If you are struggling with depression or other difficult thoughts, or if a family member or acquaintance nearby is going through such difficulties, you can receive 24-hour counseling from a specialist through the Suicide Prevention Hotline at ☎ 109 or the suicide prevention SNS counseling service, Madelan.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.