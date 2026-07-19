Kim Na-young and My Q Are So Sweet... "Couple Shots Every Time They See a Mirror"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Kim Na-young showed plenty of affection for her husband My Q while traveling in France.

On the 18th, Kim Na-young shared several photos on her personal account along with the caption, "My soulmate," giving fans an update on her trip.

The photos showed Kim Na-young and her family enjoying a relaxed time in France. She shared mirror selfies and affectionate poses with My Q, as well as family photos with her two sons, highlighting the warm atmosphere.

In particular, Kim Na-young expressed her deep affection for her husband and family by adding loving captions such as "Every time we see a mirror, it's our couple shot," "Our family," and "My love, are you very tired?"

Kim Na-young has recently been sharing her daily life on social media while enjoying a trip to France and other parts of Europe with My Q and her two sons. Her natural moments from various travel destinations have drawn fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young raised her two sons on her own after divorcing in 2019. She began publicly dating singer-songwriter and painter My Q in 2021. They held their wedding ceremony last October and recently completed their marriage registration, becoming a legally married couple. She is now building a happy family with her two sons.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.