Kim Na-young and My Q Are So Sweet... "Couple Shots Every Time They See a Mirror"

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Kim Na-young and My Q Are So Sweet... "Couple Shots Every Time They See a Mirror"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Kim Na-young showed plenty of affection for her husband My Q while traveling in France.

On the 18th, Kim Na-young shared several photos on her personal account along with the caption, "My soulmate," giving fans an update on her trip.

The photos showed Kim Na-young and her family enjoying a relaxed time in France. She shared mirror selfies and affectionate poses with My Q, as well as family photos with her two sons, highlighting the warm atmosphere.

Kim Na-young and My Q Are So Sweet... "Couple Shots Every Time They See a Mirror"

In particular, Kim Na-young expressed her deep affection for her husband and family by adding loving captions such as "Every time we see a mirror, it's our couple shot," "Our family," and "My love, are you very tired?"

Kim Na-young has recently been sharing her daily life on social media while enjoying a trip to France and other parts of Europe with My Q and her two sons. Her natural moments from various travel destinations have drawn fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young raised her two sons on her own after divorcing in 2019. She began publicly dating singer-songwriter and painter My Q in 2021. They held their wedding ceremony last October and recently completed their marriage registration, becoming a legally married couple. She is now building a happy family with her two sons.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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