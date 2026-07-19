Jisook Watches Mbappé and Bellingham from a Premium Seat Behind the Goal... "More of a Goal Party Than a Birthday Party"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Jisook, formerly of Rainbow, made an unforgettable birthday memory by watching the third-place match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

On the 19th, Jisook posted a video on her social media along with the message, "I'm totally having a happy birthday. Today is more of a goal party than a birthday party."

The video showed Jisook, who turned a year older on the 18th, enjoying a happy time in a special place. She had visited Miami Stadium in the United States to watch the third-place match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between England and France.

Even before kickoff, Jisook could not hide her excitement, and she kept expressing amazement as she came face to face with world-class soccer stars. In particular, she enjoyed the electric atmosphere up close as she watched England's Jude Bellingham and France's Kylian Mbappé move across the pitch.

In the end, England defeated France in a wild 10-goal thriller and finished third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After witnessing the epic match in person, Jisook said, "It was an all-time great game. Today was more of a goal party than a birthday party," sharing her overwhelming excitement.

Meanwhile, Jisook and Lee Doo-hee married in October 2020.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.