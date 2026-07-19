So Ji-sub, the star behind Manager Kim's 23% ratings, shines in the 'Dad Universe'... perfect chemistry with Choi Dae-hoon and Yoon Kyung-ho

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na reporter] Actor So Ji-sub shared his warm chemistry with Choi Dae-hoon and Yoon Kyung-ho on the set of the drama "Manager Kim."

On the 19th, So Ji-sub posted several photos on his social media account along with the message, "Reliable. Cheerful. New triangle."

The released photos showed behind-the-scenes moments of So Ji-sub, Choi Dae-hoon, and Yoon Kyung-ho working together on the set of the SBS drama "Manager Kim." The three actors created a lively atmosphere, smiling brightly at the camera and striking playful poses.

In particular, the trio, who have won strong affection as the so-called "Dad Universe" in the drama, showed perfect teamwork even off set.

Meanwhile, the SBS drama "Manager Kim," in which So Ji-sub appears, continues to draw strong attention with each episode and remains popular with viewers.

Episode 8 of "Manager Kim," which aired on the 18th, recorded a 23.6% rating in the Seoul metropolitan area, 23.1% nationwide, and a peak of 26.2%, according to Nielsen Korea, setting another new personal best. Since its premiere, "Manager Kim" has continued its dominant run, repeatedly breaking its own ratings records and also setting a new high for mini-series in 2026.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.