CJ CheilJedang Focuses on the Perfection of Korean Food Culture... Targeting the Global Market with Traditional Liquor Pairings and the Jari Brand

CJ CheilJedang is stepping up efforts to enhance the experience of Korean culinary culture in the global market through traditional liquor pairings.

Along with the launch of its distilled spirit brand, the company plans to utilize the brand as a platform to promote the identity of traditional liquor to the global market. First, the company plans to launch in the U. S. market, including New York—a hub of global liquor trends—this autumn to actively promote the excellence and appeal of K-distilled spirits. According to CJ CheilJedang on the 19th, a launch event for the premium distilled spirit 'jari' was recently held at the Korea Furniture Museum in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. 'Jari' was inspired by the Korean concept of 'jari,' a gathering where people come together to share food and drink.

A CJ official explained that the name embodies the meaning of connecting people with people, and food with culture, through the medium of alcohol. The launch event was attended by CJ CheilJedang officials, including Lee Sun-ho, Head of CJ Group’s Future Planning Group, as well as representatives from the domestic F&B and cultural industries. The products unveiled by CJ CheilJedang are two varieties: 'Jari Munbaesul 24' and 'Jari Gamuchi 24. ' CJ CheilJedang collaborated with Munbaeju Brewery and Danone Bio to mature each base spirit at a dedicated aging facility established in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, last January, completing these premium products. 'Jari Munbaesul 24' features a harmony of sweet and clear pear aroma, a smooth finish, and a long aftertaste, achieved by aging 'Munbaesul,' a National Intangible Heritage that preserves traditional manufacturing methods passed down through five generations, in earthenware jars year-round.

'Jari Gamuchi 24' combines the subtle sweetness of rice with tropical fruit aromas by aging 'Gamuchi' soju—a traditional Korean liquor reinterpreted through modern distillation methods—in earthenware jars. Both have an alcohol content of 24%, designed to be easily enjoyed by global consumers new to Korean traditional spirits. CJ CheilJedang is introducing Jari primarily through domestic premium restaurants and fine dining channels, and plans to expand gastronomic touchpoints where Korean consumers can experience Jari in the future. A CJ CheilJedang official stated, "Jari is a brand planned through collaboration with domestic small and medium-sized breweries," adding, "Moving forward, we will broaden our reach to global consumers based on synergy with K-Food and demonstrate new possibilities for Korean food culture. " Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.