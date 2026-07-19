SK Telecom and Hana Financial Group Wrap Up TECH4GOOD Hackathon, Pledging to Expand Social Value

SK Telecom announced on the 19th that it had successfully concluded the TECH4GOOD Hackathon with Hana Financial Group.

According to SK Telecom, the TECH4GOOD Hackathon was held from the 15th to the 16th at the SKT Talent Development Center in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, under the theme of "AI services for an inclusive future." SK Telecom and Hana Financial Group have jointly run the hackathon since 2023 to nurture future AI talent. This year’s event brought together 115 participants, including university students, such as 61 members of the 9th class of SK Telecom’s youth AI education program, FLY AI Challenger, and 54 participants in Hana Financial Group’s talent development program, the Hana Youth Financial Talent Development Project. The participants presented a range of ideas in areas including solutions to support vulnerable groups and build a sustainable society, AI services for digitally underserved communities, and ESG services combining finance and telecommunications. The grand prize went to Team T1, which presented a customized AI fairy tale created from a child’s experiences, along with a discipline support service based on it.

Eom Jong-hwan, head of SK Telecom’s Chief Sustainability Officer division, said, "We will continue to work to expand the social value created by AI."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.