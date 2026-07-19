Han Hye-yeon Maintains a Skeletal 44 kg After Losing 14 kg: "Dieting Is 90% About Eating"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Stylist Han Hye-yeon revealed how she lost 14 kg and shared her own diet philosophy.

A video titled "Leaders Who Got Serious About Blood Sugar and Ended Up Making Protein Shakes" was recently uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Seller-brity.'

In the video, Han Hye-yeon said she was "someone who succeeded in dieting by paying close attention to what I eat," and shared the news that she had recently lost 14 kg.

She explained her own diet philosophy, saying, "The foundation of dieting is 90% eating and 10% exercise." She added, "You can't keep dieting for long if you only exercise a lot or starve yourself completely."

She went on to say, "It's not easy to diet without eating sweets," and explained, "I really wanted snacks and other treats, so I drank protein shakes to satisfy that craving." She added, "I don't eat breakfast and only have lunch and dinner. The time between lunch and dinner was really hard. That's when I craved sweets the most. At those times, I drank chocolate-flavored protein shakes," revealing her secret to managing her meals.

Han Hye-yeon has regularly shared her running routine on her social networking service. In the process, she drew attention for her toned lower body, built through consistent exercise, and her slim figure with no excess fat.

Last year, Han Hye-yeon reportedly lost about 16 kg through exercise and diet, reaching 44 kg. Since then, she has maintained her weight without rebound gain through healthy habits, including regular exercise.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-yeon continues to connect with fans by consistently sharing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content through broadcasts and her social networking service.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.