Yeon Jung-hoon: "My last kiss with Han Ga-in? Not long ago... I’m proud to be a 'national thief'" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Yeon Jung-hoon, one of the 'three national thieves,' will candidly reveal when he last kissed his wife, Han Ga-in.

Yeon Jung-hoon, the 'national thief' who stole the heart of Han Ga-in, one of South Korea's most beautiful women, will appear on KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House,' which airs at 10:10 p.m. on Friday, the 24th.

In the broadcast, Yeon Jung-hoon, who has joined the ranks of South Korea's 'three great thieves' alongside soy-marinated crab, a dish that steals rice, and Rain (Bi), who stole Kim Tae-hee's heart, will draw laughs by saying, "I’m proud to have become a national thief." He also revealed the behind-the-scenes story of how he became a national thief, saying, "I was the first to use the word 'thief' at a press conference," showing his original sense of 'thief pride.'

Kim Sook, one of the hosts of 'Problem Child in House,' also drew attention by saying she attended Yeon Jung-hoon and Han Ga-in's wedding as a guest. Kim, who was not very active in broadcasting at the time, admitted that she spent the 50,000 won she had saved for cigarettes as a wedding gift. She also said she left the venue in a hurry without even eating. The reason she rushed out of Yeon Jung-hoon and Han Ga-in's wedding will be revealed in the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, Yeon Jung-hoon shocked the set by revealing when he last kissed his wife, Han Ga-in. Now in his 21st year of marriage, Yeon Jung-hoon responded to the hosts' question about his last kiss by saying, "It hasn't been long since we had a light kiss." The latest update on the real-life married couple, Yeon Jung-hoon and Han Ga-in, will be revealed on KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House,' airing at 10:10 p.m. on Friday, the 24th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.