Yeon Jung-hoon and Han Ga-in Turn Out to Be an 'Entertainment Show Sacrifice' Couple... "Their First Kiss Scene Partners Were Kim Sook and Yoo Jae-suk" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actors Yeon Jung-hoon and Han Ga-in will reveal the behind-the-scenes story of their first kiss, which they ended up donating to the variety show world.

On the 322nd episode of KBS2's "Problem Child in House," which airs on Friday the 24th, actor Yeon Jung-hoon, nicknamed one of Korea's "three great thieves," will appear and join Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae for a lively talk and a playful quiz battle.

Kim Sook will then reveal an unexpected story from the past with Yeon Jung-hoon, shocking everyone on set. She proudly claims that "before Han Ga-in, there was Kim Sook," saying that "Yeon Jung-hoon was Kim Sook's man." Yeon Jung-hoon himself even seems to accept it in resignation, drawing everyone's attention. The story is that Kim Sook appeared in a sitcom Yeon Jung-hoon starred in during his rookie days, and the two filmed his first kiss scene since his debut. As Kim Sook beams with pride and says, "I was the original thief," Kim Jong-kook lightens the mood by comforting Yeon Jung-hoon, saying, "He must have gone through a strong bad-luck cleanse and ended up in a good place."

Yeon Jung-hoon also raises interest by recalling the thrilling first kiss scene with Kim Sook. When he says, "At the time, Sook said, 'I don't have the emotions or the time right now, so just stay still. I'll go in with one shot,'" and testifies to Kim Sook's remarkable confidence, the embarrassed Kim Sook reportedly apologizes profusely to Yeon Jung-hoon, saying, "I was so busy back then that I was living my life by the minute," turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, Yeon Jung-hoon also reveals a shocking anecdote, saying, "My wife's first kiss scene partner was senior Yoo Jae-suk." As the couple, who donated their first kiss to the variety show world, shares this unusual story, Yang Se-chan is said to express his condolences, joking, "The family really picked the wrong people to mess with," sending everyone into fits of laughter.

With the behind-the-scenes story of Kim Sook and Yeon Jung-hoon's bold first kiss scene, along with a variety of other episodes, anticipation is rising for the upcoming broadcast of "Problem Child in House," which is expected to spark plenty of laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.