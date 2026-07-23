DAWN Says, "Live With the Soulmate You Fell for at First Sight"... Reveals Two-Story Detached House with a Yard on 'I Live Alone'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer DAWN will reveal his fourth year of living alone with his soulmate.

On the 24th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone,' directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Mun Gi-young, and Jung Ji-woon, will showcase singer DAWN's stylish 'sloth(?) house.'

DAWN, who commands attention on stage with his unmatched charm and aura, will show a completely different side of his daily life on 'I Live Alone.' Now in his fourth year of living alone, he says his nickname is 'sloth(?)' and starts his day at a relaxed pace. He also introduces the 'soulmate' he fell for at first sight and lives with: his adorable pet dog, Haetnimee. Their story is drawing curiosity about how they came to be together.

In the released photos, DAWN's 'sloth house' catches the eye. His two-story detached home is decorated with objects full of Eastern beauty, his own paintings, and Korean intangible cultural heritage works, creating a refined interior that stands out.

He was also spotted eating breakfast while sitting on a camping chair on the narrow stairs in front of the entrance. "I always sit there," he said, revealing that it is his favorite spot. His view of the small yard, where he can feel all four seasons under the warm sunlight, gives viewers a sense of peace as well.

DAWN's unexpected daily routine as a 'sloth' will also be revealed. He starts with his self-made 'DAWN challenge' using a stopwatch, then takes on the trending 'Kim Moo-yul push-up challenge,' showing impressive stamina. In particular, he appears confident in push-ups, raising expectations for just how skilled he is.

DAWN's everyday life, which will show a charm completely different from his onstage persona, can be seen on MBC's 'I Live Alone' at 11:10 p.m. on the 24th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.