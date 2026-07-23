JYP's Park Jin-young Hopes His Two Daughters Will Become Idols... "I Want to Form a Girl Group with Rain and Kim Tae-hee's Daughter, and Boom's Daughter" ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] JYP chief Park Jin-young shows his doting-father side, saying he wants to raise his two daughters to become future girl group members.

In episode 408 of the MBC variety show 'Omniscient Interfering View,' which airs on Saturday the 25th, the tightly managed daily life of Park Jin-young, known as the 'god of self-care,' will be revealed. He starts his day with an organic diet of healthy oils, seasonal fruit, Greek yogurt, and a glass of deep-sea water. After memorizing English vocabulary with his own method, he moves through warm-up, stretching, weights, and cooldown exercises in his home workout room without a break. Piano and vocal practice are also part of the routine, and his ironclad schedule, which he has maintained for more than 20 years, draws attention.

The panelists watching him are repeatedly amazed by his solid muscles and youthful appearance, which are hard to believe for someone who is 55 this year. They were especially stunned when Park Jin-young admitted that he does not even get dermatological procedures, let alone regular health checkups. When asked about his secret to looking young, he explained that he studies the human skeleton to correct his body's balance and manages his hair and skin through facial muscle exercises. He will also demonstrate the facial muscle workout he says was inspired by comedian Yoo Se-yoon's 'baboon' impersonation, while sharing his own health tips, from the benefits of toe socks to the importance of proper posture.

Meanwhile, even Park Jin-young, who is usually meticulous and disciplined, has moments when he instantly lets his guard down, and that is when he is with his two daughters. He says having children changed his life, and he shows his affectionate side as a true doting father by starting each day with hugs from his two daughters, ages six and seven, and even composing a song dedicated to them.

He was especially unable to hide his proud smile as he said his two daughters resemble him, with long arms and legs as well as strong dancing and singing skills. He then made the studio burst into laughter by revealing his grand plan: "There is no better job in the world than being a singer," and saying he wants to form a future girl group with Rain and Kim Tae-hee's daughter, as well as Boom's daughter.

Park Jin-young's ironclad organic lifestyle and surprising daily life as a doting father can be seen on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View,' airing at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday the 25th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.