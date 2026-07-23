Jeong Jun-ho’s wife Lee Ha-jeong says, "I was threatened, but I fixed the spelling first"... The "announcer habit" that got a big reaction

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former MBC announcer Lee Ha-jeong drew laughs with a meme challenge.

On the 22nd, Lee Ha-jeong posted a video on her account along with the caption, "I was threatened(?), but I fixed the spelling first, lol."

The video showed one of the meme challenges that has been trending on social media. Looking into a mirror, Lee was startled by the phrase written in red lipstick: "I saw all the questions you asked GPT last night." But after appearing to be shocked by the threat, she picked up the lipstick and began correcting the spelling. She changed the message to, "I saw all the questions you asked GPT last night!" and then made another surprised expression, drawing laughter.

The reel was a perfect fit for Lee Ha-jeong, who used to be an announcer. Fans also burst out laughing. They reacted with comments such as, "It really catches your eye," "I guess announcers can't help their occupational habit," and "I watched it several times." Lee Ha-jeong also joked, "Even if it's scary, I can't stand bad spelling~"

Meanwhile, Lee Ha-jeong joined MBC as an announcer in 2005 and moved to TV Chosun in 2012. Since 2020, she has been working as a freelance broadcaster. She married actor Jeong Jun-ho in 2011, and they have one son and one daughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.