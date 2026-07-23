Sam Hammington Says His Two Sons Rejected English Until Age 4, But Now Speak It Better Than Korean After Starting School ('Yangrak 1st Street')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Sam Hammington of 'Yangrak 1st Street' spoke about his two sons' English education.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Raising Kids in Korea Is So Hard" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Yangrak 1st Street'.

Choi Yang-rak met with Sayuri and Sam Hammington to talk about parenting. Sam Hammington said, "Maybe they take after me, but the kids just don't study. Studying is a battlefield in our house. I keep telling them to study, but they absolutely won't. My eldest only wants to exercise, and my second only plays games."

Choi Yang-rak tried to comfort him, saying, "At some point, my son would also play games all the time, and even when I told him to keep going, he would get tired of it and put it down. Then he picked up a book." But Sam Hammington replied, "My second son's athletic ability is much better than his older brother's. I hope he takes up basketball. He's also bigger than other kids his age," expressing disappointment.

Choi Yang-rak, who once lived in Australia, said, "My daughter got married and moved to Sydney. She went to school there, and I think children acquire language 100 times faster than adults. She didn't attend language school; she just did it on her own. I actually taught her the alphabet. After about two months, she brought home an Australian friend and played with him in her room."

In response, Sam Hammington said, "My kids couldn't say a word in English. Until they were about 3 or 4, they didn't want to speak English even when I tried to teach them. But once they started school, they learned it quickly, and now they speak English much better than Korean."

The two also offered parenting advice to a couple who had just given birth. Sayuri said, "Things don't turn out the way parents want. That's only natural, but you have to let go. I think it's better to support whatever the child likes and choose to push that."

Sam Hammington also said, "That's why we don't make our kids study. Neither my wife nor I have the right to tell them what to do. We didn't study hard ourselves, so telling the kids to study like crazy would be pointless."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.