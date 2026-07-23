John Park Returns to His Main Career After 21 Months, Sets His Sights on Summer King Status with "Summer Is Back"

Singer John Park is back as a contender for summer king.

John Park will release his new single, "Summer Is Back," at 6 p.m. on the 23rd. He showed his affection for the song by writing, composing, and arranging it himself, marking his first new release in 21 months.

Ahead of the release, the trailer image unveiled on the 22nd featured a 15-panel collage teaser filled with analog summer fragments, along with another image that highlighted John Park's natural yet dandy charm, raising expectations.

"Summer Is Back" blends cool, groovy funk sounds with John Park's signature sweet and deep midrange vocals, delivering a refreshing and uplifting burst of energy.

John Park has already proven his musicality by winning the Best Pop Album award at the 22nd Korean Music Awards for his second full-length album, PSST!. He also sold out his solo concert, "Like a Dream," in December last year, his first in eight years, adding to the anticipation for his new song.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.