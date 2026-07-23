"JTBC's Air Conditioner Doesn't Even Work"... 'Exchange 2' Lee Na-yeon Makes Shocking Remark

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Lee Na-yeon made a shocking remark about JTBC.

Lee recently uploaded a video to her personal channel titled "I'm Not Unemployed Yet."

In the video, Lee took an online Chinese class in the first-floor lobby of JTBC while preparing for JTBC Sports broadcasts. She said, "Can I even say this? Is the company having trouble, so the air conditioner isn't working? It's so hot. Is this really affecting things? I won't get fired for saying this, right? It's so hot."

After finishing the studio recording without incident, Lee said, "Honestly, I don't even know how long I'll be able to show this. It's a place that feels like home to me, and nothing has been decided yet, but if anything is confirmed, I'll let you know first."

Lee is a former JTBC Golf announcer who became widely known through TVING's 'Exchange 2.'

Last month, JTBC failed to repay 20.6 billion won in securitized borrowings at maturity and declared a default. JTBC and its affiliates, including JoongAng Holdings, ContentreeJoongAng Corp., Central P&I, and Megabox Jungang, applied to begin rehabilitation proceedings.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.