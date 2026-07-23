'Hope' Surpasses 2.53 Million, Na Hong-jin Sets New Opening Record → 2 Million in Just 5 Days → Breaks New Shortest Record of the Year

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The sci-fi thriller film 'Hope' (directed by Na Hong-jin, produced by Forged Films) is breaking this year's box office records by maintaining the number one spot for eight consecutive days.

'Hope' has attracted a cumulative audience of 2,533,444, ranking first at the box office for eight consecutive days. Following the best opening score among Director Na Hong-jin's works, 'Hope' surpassed 1 million viewers on its third day of release and 2 million on its fifth, breaking the record for the shortest time this year and continuing to set new box office records day after day. With the film drawing crowds as the biggest hit since its release, 'Hope' is receiving enthusiastic reactions from actual viewers, foreshadowing an even more unstoppable box office run fueled by a passionate word-of-mouth relay.

"It felt completely different from Director Na Hong-jin's previous works, so it was actually fresh and exhilarating. " (CGV_Byun****), "The visuals + tension + action sequences, I dare say it is the best Korean movie. " (Megabox_wi****), "I'm glad I watched it for myself.

It's fun. " (CGV_Byeolbyeolhan****), "I give it a high rating for the immersion that was better than expected and the very high-level CG details. " (Lotte Cinema_Kim****), "A movie that steps on the accelerator at 300km/h right from the start like this is too With a diverse stream of positive reviews pouring in, such as "Likeable" (X_mc****), praising the film's explosive energy and high level of perfection, attention is focused on the future box office performance of 'Hope'.

'Hope' tells the story of a branch office chief at Hopo Port in the Demilitarized Zone who hears from local youths that a tiger has appeared, putting the entire village on high alert as he faces an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender, and is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for 'The Chaser', 'The Yellow Sea', and 'The Wailing'. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.