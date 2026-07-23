Junho Returns as a 'Romance King'... Confirmed to Star with Rising Actress Hong Hwa-Yeon in 'Embassy of the Foreign Country in Korea'

[Sportschosun, Jo Ji-young] Actor Junho is returning with a fantasy romance.

The tvN drama 'Embassy of the Foreign Country in Korea' is a secret diplomatic mission in the world’s most confidential foreign post, where non-human beings such as Haechi, mermaids, and gumiho from a country written with the character for 'different' coexist with humans without chaos. The series is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Bae Hyun-jin.

As an original project conceived by writer Shin Ha-eun, who penned 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' and 'Love Next Door,' the drama is drawing attention for its unique world-building, which blends fantasy with the modern, public system of an 'embassy.' Director Bae Hyun-jin, who co-directed 'Big Mouth' and 'Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow' and helmed 'Hierarchy,' is joining forces to present a romantic fantasy full of excitement.

Among them, Junho has joined as the lead, raising expectations even further. In the drama, he plays Cha Yeon, the head of the world’s most mysterious embassy and a dragon. As a water deity who governs water, Cha Yeon has a nature as fluid as water itself—gentle and still as if embracing all things, yet capable of surging violently like a mountain collapsing. When a human who will not live even 100 years crash-lands before this beautiful and lonely being, who has been unable to leave this land for more than a thousand years, the first crack appears in his otherwise monotonous daily life.

Through works such as 'The Red Sleeve,' 'King the Land,' 'Typhoon Family,' and 'Cashero,' Junho has earned praise for his versatile performances across genres ranging from historical drama and romantic comedy to coming-of-age stories and superhero tales, constantly transforming his screen presence for each role. In particular, he has built a strong reputation in romance through his delicate and deeply felt emotional acting. As he takes on a non-human character for the first time since his debut, 'Embassy of the Foreign Country in Korea' is expected to become a stage where he can fully showcase the acting skills he has honed over the years.

Hong Hwa-Yeon has been cast as Go Mi-woo, the human rookie diplomat who will work alongside Junho’s embassy chief. Go is a former Asian Games archery gold medalist and a 'human rookie diplomat' assigned to the 'Embassy of the Foreign Country in Korea,' a place humans cannot enter.

Hong Hwa-Yeon first caught viewers’ attention with her powerful performance in 'Treasure Island,' where she was selected from a 100-to-1 competition. She then appeared in a string of hits, including 'Tastefully Yours,' 'The Price of Confession,' and 'Filing for Love,' establishing herself as a rising star. In particular, her performance in 'Filing for Love' heightened the drama’s tension and immersion, marking a successful transformation. With 'Embassy of the Foreign Country in Korea,' she is now expected to cement her status as a rom-com queen.

The series is a mysterious and beautiful romantic comedy about a human rookie diplomat who is mistakenly assigned to the 'Embassy of the Foreign Country in Korea,' which manages foreign nationals living in South Korea, and an ambassador who turns out to be a dragon. Junho and Hong Hwa-Yeon star in the drama, which is directed by Bae Hyun-jin of 'Big Mouth,' 'Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow,' and 'Hierarchy.'

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.