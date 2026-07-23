Kim Sook Was the Star of Yeon Jung-hoon's First Kiss Scene... "Han Ga-in Was with Yoo Jae-suk Senior" ('Problem Child in House')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Kim Sook reveals the surprising fact that she was Yeon Jung-hoon's first kiss partner.

In the 322nd episode of KBS2's "Problem Child in House," which airs on the 24th, actor Yeon Jung-hoon, nicknamed one of Korea's three great thieves, appears and joins Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae for a lively talk and a playful quiz battle.

Kim Sook shocks the set by revealing an unexpected story from her past with Yeon Jung-hoon. She proudly claims, "There was Kim Sook before Han Ga-in," and says, "Yeon Jung-hoon is Kim Sook's man." Yeon Jung-hoon himself even gives a resigned nod, drawing everyone's attention. The story is that Kim Sook, who appeared in a sitcom Yeon Jung-hoon starred in during his rookie days, filmed his first kiss scene since his debut. As Kim Sook beams and says, "I'm the original thief," Kim Jong-kook lightens the mood by comforting Yeon Jung-hoon, saying, "You must have gone through a strong bad-luck ritual, and then things turned out well."

Yeon Jung-hoon also looks back on the thrilling first kiss scene with Kim Sook, raising curiosity. He says, "At the time, Sook said, 'I don't have the time or the emotions right now, so just stay still. I'll go in with one shot,'" and testifies to Kim Sook's remarkable boldness. Embarrassed, Kim Sook apologizes profusely to Yeon Jung-hoon, saying, "I was so busy back then that I was living minute by minute," which reportedly sends the set into laughter.

That day, Yeon Jung-hoon also shares a shocking behind-the-scenes story, saying, "My wife's first kiss scene partner was also senior Yoo Jae-suk." As the couple's unusual story of having given their first kisses to the entertainment world unfolds, Yang Se-chan says, "Their family really got the short end of the stick," offering his own mock condolences and making everyone laugh. With the bold behind-the-scenes story of Kim Sook and Yeon Jung-hoon's first kiss, along with a variety of other episodes, anticipation is building for the broadcast of "Problem Child in House," which is expected to tickle viewers' funny bones.

Meanwhile, the 322nd episode of KBS2's "Problem Child in House" will air on the 24th at 10:10 p.m.

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.