Han Hye-jin's Three Sisters' Star-Studded Sons-in-Law Lineup... From Kim Kang-woo to Chef Jae-Bum Cho and Ki Sung-yueng ('You Quiz')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Han Hye-jin's three sisters' warm and star-studded sons-in-law lineup is drawing attention.

On the October 22 episode of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" (hereinafter "You Quiz"), actor Kim Kang-woo and former national team soccer player Ki Sung-yueng appeared together on television for the first time as brothers-in-law.

Kim Kang-woo married Han Hye-jin's older sister, Han Moo-young, in 2010. Later, in 2013, Ki Sung-yueng married Han Hye-jin, making the two men brothers-in-law.

That day, Kim Kang-woo laughed and said, "I never imagined I would come here with this kind of lineup." He added, "I've heard a lot that I look like Ki Sung-yueng. When I use look-alike apps, Ki Sung-yueng always comes up." He continued, "Sometimes we look so similar that it surprises me."

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk exclaimed, "All the sons-in-law are so handsome." Kim Kang-woo then introduced Han Hye-jin's second brother-in-law, Chef Jae-Bum Cho, saying, "The second son-in-law is really handsome too." Ki Sung-yueng said, "He should have been here with us," expressing regret, while Kim Kang-woo drew attention by praising him, saying, "He looks much more like an actor than I do."

Chef Jae-Bum Cho is the husband of Han Hye-jin's second older sister, Han Ga-young. He previously appeared on the 2015 SBS variety show "Some Guy Some Girl," where his good looks drew attention. Even after the broadcast, he has continued to receive interest as another handsome son-in-law in Han Hye-jin's family.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.