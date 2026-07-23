"37 kg Lost" Shindong Outate Wegovy Too... "Spent 30 Million Won on Delivery Apps in a Year" ('Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Super Junior's Shindong proved just how big his appetite is.

In episode 4 of MBN and Kstar's "Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4," which airs at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 24th, Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) visit a true local black pork restaurant in Hapcheon County with Super Junior's Shindong, who joins them as the "food friend."

During the episode, Jun Hyun-moo introduces Shindong by saying, "Today's 'food friend' is someone who broke Korea's stereotypes and an 'icon of yo-yo dieting'!" At his entrance, Kwaktube performs the "Sorry, Sorry" dance and says, "I guessed who it was way too easily, sorry, sorry~" Shindong bursts out laughing with a blunt reaction: "That is really the worst." After the chaotic greeting, Jun Hyun-moo says, "This course is tailored for Shindong. It's the dish Shindong said he would definitely eat if he were to die tomorrow." Shindong immediately shouts, "Spicy pork!" raising expectations for a hearty meal.

The spicy pork restaurant the three visit is famous for its native black pork, and as soon as they arrive, they order braised short ribs and stir-fried pork. Over a sincere eating session, they also talk about marriage and parenting. Shindong says he is most envious of Kwaktube, who is a father, while Kwaktube shares his parenting routine, saying, "My son is practicing how to roll over these days." Shindong then opens up, saying, "I'm already 42. Rather than getting married, I want to have a baby," and Jun Hyun-moo offers a reality-based piece of advice from experience: "If you miss that timing, you'll be in your 50s right away," drawing both sympathy and laughter.

Meanwhile, Kwaktube points out Shindong's extraordinary appetite, saying, "I used to eat three bowls of rice per meal until my late 20s." Shindong then surprises everyone by revealing his pre-diet eating habits: "I had three delivery apps on my phone. In one year, I ordered 30 million won worth of food from just one app."

Viewers can check out the chemistry among the three, who are all serious about food, as Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube search for a famous native black pork restaurant in Hapcheon County, along with Shindong, their "food friend," in episode 4 of MBN and Kstar's "Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4," airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 24th.

Meanwhile, Shindong previously said he started dieting using the obesity treatment Wegovy, but stopped after seeing no changes. He later lost 37 kg in five months through a diet based on changing his lifestyle habits.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.