Yang Sang-guk Has Changed After Attitude Controversy... "Stay Humble as Things Go Better" ('Hit and Miss Tour')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Yang Sang-guk draws laughs with a toast that brings back memories of his past attitude controversy.

Episode 8 of E Channel and Channel S's 'Hit and Miss Tour,' airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 25th, will show Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon, Hong In-gyu, and their travel friend Yang Sang-guk enjoying great chemistry and a hearty appetite at a popular seafood restaurant in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

That day, the Dokbakz head to a local seafood restaurant recommended by Kim Jun-ho, the group's self-proclaimed foodie. At the restaurant, they order 12 dishes, including crayfish, grouper, and lobster. As they gather around the table, Jang Dong-min starts a conversation about age, saying, "Kim Dae-hee hyung will turn 60 soon." Kim Dae-hee snaps back, "Why bring that up on a good day? I still have seven years left," drawing a bittersweet laugh. Yang Sang-guk grows nostalgic, saying, "When I was the youngest, senior Dae-hee felt like a real adult to me, and he was 34 back then." Hong In-gyu agrees, adding, "That's right. Back then, I was also so intimidated by Jun-ho hyung that I was on high alert."

Yang Sang-guk confesses, "When I first joined my agency and was a trainee, I saw senior Dae-hee and Jun-ho for the first time, and I was trembling because I thought, 'Wow, they're celebrities.'" Kim Jun-ho then asks, "Are you still trembling now?" Curiosity is rising over how Yang Sang-guk answered.

Amid the cheerful chemistry, Kim Jun-ho asks Yang Sang-guk for a toast when the beer arrives, saying, "I want to hear your toast. Make it fun." After a brief pause, Yang Sang-guk shouts, "The better things get, the more humble we should be!" Kim Dae-hee fires back, "Isn't that a message for you?" and turns the room upside down with laughter.

Meanwhile, as Yoo Se-yoon's energy rises during the mukbang, he revives the popular 'Doctor Fish' segment from the old 'Gag Concert' days and shows perfect chemistry with Yang Sang-guk. When Yoo Se-yoon shouts, "Who are we?" Yang Sang-guk, his one-man fandom, cheers, "Doctor Fish!" As the mood shifts into a nostalgic comedy reenactment, Kim Jun-ho jokes, "Did our '100 Won Only' come here? I'm Teacher Kim Bong-tu~" referring to Yang Sang-guk's character from the 'Gag Concert' segment 'Teacher Kim Bong-tu.' Yang Sang-guk then puts on a stern face and tries a playful mutiny, saying, "Stop with the old jokes, you old man," sending everyone into laughter.

The Dokbakz and Yang Sang-guk's unchanged banter, along with a lavish seafood feast and a nostalgic return to 'Gag Concert,' can be seen in Episode 8 of E Channel and Channel S's 'Hit and Miss Tour,' airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 25th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.