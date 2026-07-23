Park Jin-young Says He Wants to Form a Future Girl Group with Rain and Kim Tae-hee's Daughters, and Boom's Daughter on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Park Jin-young, the head of JYP, will appear on the MBC variety show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere.'

In episode 408 of 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' which airs on the 25th, Park Jin-young's daily life will be revealed.

Park Jin-young begins his day with an organic diet and deep ocean water, then continues with English study, warm-up and stretching, weight training, and piano and vocal practice.

In the studio, viewers also continue to marvel at the muscles and youthful appearance of Park Jin-young, who is 55 this year. He says he does not undergo dermatology procedures or health checkups, and explains that he manages his body and skin through exercises that target the human skeleton and facial muscles.

Park Jin-young is also set to show his daily life with his two daughters. He starts the day with hugs from his daughters and says he wrote a song for them, expressing his affection for his children.

He also said, "There is no better job in the world than being a singer," and shared his wish to form a future girl group with Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) and Kim Tae-hee's daughter, as well as Boom's daughter.

Park Jin-young's self-care routine and daily life will be revealed on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 25th.

Jung Bit, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.