Ha Seok-jin’s real-life looks spark buzz... "I think he is the most handsome man in the world" ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun reporter] Praise poured in for actor Ha Seok-jin’s real-life appearance.

In KBS 2TV’s "Shin Sang-Release Fun-Staurant" (hereafter "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant"), which airs at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, actor Ha Seok-jin will appear as the second client of "Lee Yeon-bok’s Brokerage Office." Ha Seok-jin is returning to the small screen with KBS 2TV’s weekend drama "Love Returns," which premieres on July 25. As "Lee Yeon-bok’s Brokerage Office" has already drawn attention with actor Namkoong Min’s appearance, viewers are eager to see what unexpected charm the stylish, brainy actor Ha Seok-jin will reveal.

In the VCR segment of "Lee Yeon-bok’s Brokerage Office" released that day, Ha Seok-jin immediately caught attention with his Pacific-wide shoulders from the moment he first appeared. After entering the office, he began preparing his signature dish using a recipe and special ingredients he had brought himself. At the same time, Eom Ji-yoon, who was assisting Chef Lee Yeon-bok as a broker, was secretly watching Ha Seok-jin’s cooking process from the control room.

Soon after, the three finally met face to face. Eom Ji-yoon looked stunned and gaped at Ha Seok-jin before exclaiming, "I’m seeing him in person for the first time, and he seems like the most handsome man in the world." Even after greeting him, she reportedly kept marveling, saying, "This is such an honor." Her candid, openly fangirl-like comment reportedly sent "Lee Yeon-bok’s Brokerage Office" into a fit of laughter.

That day, Ha Seok-jin also showed off his charm while cooking, casually throwing out nonstop flirting gestures that reportedly drew gasps not only from Eom Ji-yoon but also from the "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" staff. When Boom pointed out, "You were doing that on purpose, weren’t you?" Ha Seok-jin himself reportedly lowered his head and said, "So that’s what I was doing. How embarrassing." Viewers can catch Ha Seok-jin’s irresistible cooking moments on the main broadcast of "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant."

In addition, Ha Seok-jin also learned on the spot the deadly handsome-man skills of Eom Ji-yoon’s buzzworthy alter ego, "Um Ji-hoon," and won over female viewers. His easygoing charm, which made sure not to miss a single point and brought every detail to life, reportedly turned the set of "Lee Yeon-bok’s Brokerage Office" upside down. It is also said that viewers will be able to see the real cooking skills of Ha Seok-jin, the "man who has it all," as he aims for the title of both brainy heartthrob and cooking heartthrob.

Following Namkoong Min, Ha Seok-jin is set to appear next, raising expectations for major buzz. "Lee Yeon-bok’s Brokerage Office" will be unveiled on KBS 2TV’s "Shin Sang-Release Fun-Staurant" at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.