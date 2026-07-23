Ahn Hyo-seop x Khalid's 'Something Special' Ranks No. 37 on U.S. Radio Chart... Musicow Makes a Splash

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Musicow's fandom project is drawing an enthusiastic response.

The collaboration track "Something Special," Musicow's first fandom project featuring Ahn Hyo-seop and Khalid, ranked No. 37 on the "Mediabase Top 40," the most prestigious radio chart in the United States, as of the 20th.

"Mediabase Top 40" is a chart that ranks songs based on airplay data from radio stations that broadcast mainstream pop hits. It is a key indicator of popularity in North America.

Ahn Hyo-seop has established himself as a global star through Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters," while Khalid is an outstanding R&B artist who has been nominated for the Grammy Awards seven times. The song "Something Special," which drew attention simply because of their collaboration, entered Spotify's U.S. Daily Top 40 immediately after its release and also remained on the "Mediabase Top 40" for four consecutive weeks, proving its steady popularity among North American fans.

The fandom project is Musicow's new initiative that connects artists with other artists and with fans. It aims to give fans a new musical experience through artists with global influence and create new points of contact between fans and artists. Following Ahn Hyo-seop and Khalid, TWICE's Jihyo and Censia also saw their release "Distant Lover" enter global charts such as iTunes and Apple Music, while its music video has surpassed 5 million views.

Musicow said, "We will continue to present better music to fans who love music through a variety of collaboration projects, while also working to build a new ecosystem where fans can take a more direct role in the growth of music's value."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.