He Chose Magic Over Buildings... 30-Year Veteran Lee Eun-gyeol Reveals He Invested 20 Billion Won in Equipment Alone, an Unprecedented Scale

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Lee Eun-gyeol, a magician with 30 years of experience, surprised everyone by revealing that he had invested 20 billion won in magic equipment alone.

On the 23rd, tvN released a teaser for "You Quiz on the Block" titled "30-Year Veteran Magician Lee Eun-gyeol."

In the video, Lee Eun-gyeol said, "I have invested 20 billion won in magic equipment," surprising host Yoo Jae-suk.

He went on to say, "When I picture a scene, I want to own that scene," adding, "If I had collected all of it, I would have bought a building," showing his deep affection for magic.

Lee Eun-gyeol also revealed a special connection with world-renowned magician David Copperfield.

He explained, "In the magic world, there is a culture in which someone who wants to perform a trick created by another magician must first ask the original creator for permission." He added, "Only to Copperfield," raising curiosity about the trick that Copperfield contacted him about and allowed him to perform as one of his signature acts.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun-gyeol is one of Korea's leading illusionists and has spent the past 30 years raising Korean magic to a world-class level.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.