Lee Jung-hyun Takes the Wheel After 7 Years, Only to End Up Going Straight... Her Husband in the Passenger Seat Clutched the Grab Handle Tight

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Jung-hyun got behind the wheel for the first time in seven years and delivered a level of tension that rivaled a beginner driver.

On the 23rd, KBS released a preview for 'New Release, Pyeonstorang' under the title, "Lee Jung-hyun came out to buy green onions and will only keep going straight forever. Driving after seven years... will she make it home?"

In the video, Lee Jung-hyun, who had not driven in seven years, could not hide her nerves right after setting off, saying, "Why isn't it moving? I'm nervous. Watch out for scraping the side." Her husband, who sat in the passenger seat to coach her, laughed as he tightly gripped the seat handle, her lifeline, saying, "I'm really nervous."

Her destination was Namsung Sagye Market, about a 10-minute drive away. It was a relatively easy route for driving practice, but the moment she entered the main road, Lee Jung-hyun's tension peaked.

Lee Jung-hyun said, "It's a main road. What should I do?" Then, as she approached a right turn, she switched on the left-turn signal, startling her husband. She panicked and asked, "Shouldn't I move over to the first lane?" Her husband explained, "You need to make the right turn first, then move to the first lane."

After some struggle, she managed to merge onto the main road, but the nerves did not go away. Lee Jung-hyun kept asking, "Am I even inside the lane?" and "How am I supposed to look at the side mirror while driving? I only look ahead," drawing laughs with her very real beginner-driver reactions.

The next major hurdle was a U-turn. Her husband told her, "Make a U-turn," and Lee Jung-hyun hesitated, saying, "U-turns are really scary." Still, she gathered her courage, turned the wheel, and completed the U-turn safely.

But the tension was not over yet. Lee Jung-hyun was driving in the second lane of a three-lane road and needed to move to the third lane to make a right turn. However, a bus blocked her path, and she missed the timing to merge.

In the end, Lee Jung-hyun chose to go straight instead of making a risky lane change, saying, "For safety, I can't go. Just cross over. I don't know." Her unexpected "going straight ending" left not only her husband but also the production team in stitches.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.