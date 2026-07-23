WHIB Unveils Tracklist for New Album Featuring Self-Written Songs... Returns with "Cherry Pie" on August 5

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Group WHIB has unveiled the tracklist for its new album.

On the 23rd, WHIB released the tracklist image for its second mini album, "Cherry Pie," on its official social media channels.

The released image shows the members running forward with their arms outstretched, seen from behind against a backdrop of green fields and lush greenery. The combination of midsummer freedom and a refreshing mood heightens curiosity about the concept and direction of the new release.

"Cherry Pie" includes five tracks in total, including the title track of the same name, as well as "Blueprint," "Motto," "Can't Stop=Not Found," and "Make It." The members actively took part in the songwriting process, adding sincerity to the album. Haseung (HJ) and Kim Jun-min (JM) both participated in writing and composing track 4, "Can't Stop=Not Found." Track 5, "Make It," also carries added meaning, as Yoo Geon and Kim Jun-min (Jader) took part in the lyrics. The song was first revealed at the group's debut showcase, and fans had continued asking for its official release.

The album also features support from a star-studded production team, including KZ and producer Kim Tae-young, two of the K-pop scene's leading hitmakers, along with writers from the 153/JOOMBAS label and Wootan, further raising the album's quality.

"Cherry Pie" will be released at 6 p.m. on August 5.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.