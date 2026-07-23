Lee Hyori's Remarks Ring Hollow... Shim Gyu-deok and Lee A-young Apologize Amid Authenticity Controversy: "There Was No Script for 'My Sibling's Romance'"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo reporter] Lee A-young from "Love After Divorce" has addressed the authenticity controversy surrounding "My Sibling's Romance," in which she appeared with Shim Gyu-deok.

On the 23rd, Lee said, "I have never been unemployed," adding, "I was suddenly given the mission of preparing for marriage within five months. At the time, I was handling housework, group-buying sales, home shopping, and work, while also going to a dermatology clinic. Honestly, it was too physically demanding to do everything, so I quit only the dermatology clinic."

She also addressed the YouTube channel that sparked the controversy, saying, "We had long talked about starting a channel whenever our schedules matched, just to make memories. But after seeing the VCR on the day of our studio shoot, we were so shocked that we ended up explaining our relationship." She added, "It is true that 'My Sibling's Romance' is an unscripted show, and it is also true that we each had our own concerns ahead of marriage. But if this made us seem insincere, I am sorry."

Lee also said, "Gyu-deok made jokes too harshly because he felt comfortable, and he was not respectful enough toward me. I also lacked a proper sense of money. We are both reflecting a lot."

Lee A-young, a cast member of MBN's "Love After Divorce," and Shim Gyu-deok, who appeared on "Love After Divorce 5," became a couple in January last year and are preparing to remarry. The two appeared on JTBC's "My Sibling's Romance," which aired on the 21st, and revealed their relationship conflicts. Shim, who said he has been covering living expenses alone since Lee quit her job, had complaints about her spending habits. However, he sparked controversy by speaking harshly to her during the process.

Meanwhile, the couple launched their joint YouTube channel on the 20th, a day before the broadcast. In the video, they explained that they were getting married because they are truly on good terms, which fueled the authenticity controversy. In particular, at a production presentation for "My Sibling's Romance," Lee Hyori said of the show's authenticity concerns, "I actually had doubts. I had my own prejudice, wondering, 'Why would they come on the show? Aren't they just here to get famous?' But once we came and filmed, they really did bring their worries with them." She added, "Some couples actually broke up on set, so I thought, 'This is real.' I also tend to dislike fake things, so I am enjoying it because it is real." However, the controversy surrounding the two has made Lee's remarks seem hollow, and the cold reaction toward them continues.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶ Full statement from Lee A-young

I have never been unemployed!

I was suddenly given the mission of preparing for marriage within five months. At the time, I was handling housework, group-buying sales, home shopping, and work, while also going to a dermatology clinic. Honestly, it was too physically demanding to do everything, so I quit only the dermatology clinic.

Right after quitting, I went straight into filming, a family trip, Hawaii, moving, matching the wedding preparations, the meeting between our families, hanbok fittings, and the bridal shower, and only now do I finally have a little breathing room.

(Personally, I hate when the house is messy and I absolutely dislike having people come over in situations like that, so filming and moving were the hardest parts.)

I am not used to just hanging around, and I hate wasting time, so after the wedding I want to go back to work. But Gyu-deok opposes that, so we are still working it out.

As for YouTube, we had long talked about starting a channel whenever our schedules matched, just to make memories. We opened it this time, but after seeing the VCR on the day of our studio shoot, we were so shocked that we ended up explaining our relationship.

It is true that 'My Sibling's Romance' is an unscripted show, and it is also true that we each had our own concerns ahead of marriage. But if this made us seem insincere, I am sorry.

Gyu-deok made jokes too harshly because he felt comfortable, and he was not respectful enough toward me. I also lacked a proper sense of money. We are both reflecting a lot.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.