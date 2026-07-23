Choi Min-soo Faces Cold Stares Even After Motorcycle Accident That Severed Part of His Lung: "Habits Don't Change"

[Sportschosun Reporter] June Elizabeth Kang, a former Miss Korea, recalled the time her husband Choi Min-soo was involved in a traffic accident.

On the 22nd, a video titled "First Reveal: June Elizabeth Kang's 33-Year-Old Regular Hair Salon, Which You Can't Even Find by Searching the Internet!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kang June."

Kang said, "I make sure to stop by here once every two months. This is where I get perms, and I've been coming here steadily for more than 30 years," as she visited the salon she has frequented for 33 years. Choi Min-soo has also reportedly been going to the same salon for several years, following Kang's lead.

Kang, who said she learned a great deal about Korean culture from her hair designer, expressed gratitude, saying, "There was even an unforgettable episode when Choi Min-soo was living in seclusion in the mountains and I appeared on a reality show. For the first time, I told Yuseong's father to 'get lost,' not even knowing it was a curse. That became a huge topic. Back then, when I was shocked and came to the salon, even the married women I didn't know would say, 'So that's the woman who always curses at her husband.' When I would ask, 'What should I do?' the people I didn't know would defend me and tell me not to worry about what others said."

In response, the hair designer said, "I remember. And I also remember how hard it was after the traffic accident. That was the most heartbreaking thing. Since he is a celebrity, people talked about it a lot at the time. When they would say things like, 'Habits don't change,' I would explain everything." Kang said, "You played that role too. Since people were talking when I wasn't there. I've had many experiences like that."

In November 2021, Choi Min-soo was injured in a motorcycle accident while changing lanes and colliding with a vehicle in front of him. The accident occurred when Choi and a sedan driver, identified as A, both tried to overtake the lead vehicle at the same time. Investigators found that both Choi and A violated traffic laws, including crossing the center line. Choi, who suffered fractured ribs and a broken collarbone, later said he also underwent surgery that resulted in part of his lung being removed. A was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of leaving the scene without taking any rescue measures.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.