Model Lee Min-seok, Husband of Han Areum-songi, Discharged Early Two Months After Enlistment Due to Mental Health Issues

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-ju] Lee Min-seok, a model and the husband of influencer Han Areum-songi, was discharged early just two months after enlisting.

On the 22nd, Han Areum-songi released a statement on her husband Lee Min-seok's early military discharge. She said, "Min-seok had been receiving treatment for mental health issues even before enlistment. Nevertheless, he chose to enlist on active duty of his own will and tried to fulfill his duty to the nation." She added, "However, his symptoms worsened during service. Based on the judgment of the military and medical institutions, he underwent multiple rounds of treatment, counseling and review, and was ultimately discharged after being found unfit for active duty." Lee enlisted in the Army in May.

Han Areum-songi said, "This was not a decision made through a short or simple process. It is not something that can be decided by personal will alone, but an official conclusion reached in accordance with relevant rules and procedures." She added, "At this time, I believe recovery is the most important priority, so for the time being, we plan to focus on treatment and rest." She also asked the public to refrain from unverified speculation and assumptions.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-seok, a model with Ghost Agency, married influencer Han Areum-songi, who is six years older than him, in 2024.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶Below is Han Areum-songi's full statement

Hello.

Today, I would like to speak about my husband Min-seok's military service.

Min-seok had been receiving treatment for mental health issues even before enlistment.

Nevertheless, he chose to enlist on active duty of his own will,

and tried to fulfill his duty to the nation.

However, his symptoms worsened during service,

and based on the judgment of the military and medical institutions, he underwent multiple rounds of treatment, counseling and review.

He was ultimately discharged after being found unfit for active duty.

This was not a decision made through a short or simple process.

It is not something that can be decided by personal will alone,

but an official conclusion reached in accordance with relevant rules and procedures.

At this time, I believe recovery is the most important priority,

so for the time being, I plan to focus on treatment and rest.

I sincerely thank everyone who has always supported and cared for us,

and I kindly ask that you refrain from unverified speculation and assumptions.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.