"Suddenly Paralyzed Without Warning"... Hwang Shin-hye's Mother Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Her Son's Tragic Accident in His 20s ('Living Together with Hwang Shin-hye')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] The mother of actress Hwang Shin-hye was moved to tears as she recalled the traffic accident that left her son paralyzed.

In a preview aired at the end of the July 22 episode of KBS 1TV's 'Living Together with Hwang Shin-hye,' Yang Jung-a and Shin Gye-sook were shown visiting an exhibition by Hwang Shin-hye's younger brother, writer Hwang Jeong-eon.

In the video, Hwang Shin-hye's mother tearfully recalled the time of her son's accident, saying, "I suddenly heard that he was paralyzed without any warning." She went on to confess her despair and sorrow at the time, saying, "I kept wondering why there wasn't a medicine that could stop tears from coming."

Writer Hwang Jeong-eon was diagnosed with paralysis after a sudden traffic accident in his 20s, but he overcame it and now works as a mouth and foot painter, moving many people with his art.

Earlier, Hwang Shin-hye spoke about her younger brother's traffic accident, which remains a deep pain for the family, in a video posted on her YouTube channel on the 3rd.

At the time, Hwang Shin-hye said, "It was June 30. It was a day of very heavy rain, and then I suddenly got a call saying there had been an accident." She added, "I had no idea it was such a serious accident. When I was told there had been an accident, I told them to go there, and I kept waiting at home. I was shocked when I later heard about my brother's condition."

Her younger sister also said, "We were preparing ourselves emotionally, and even discussing whether to donate his organs," adding, "At the time of the accident, my brother was unconscious. He was transferred from Suncheon Hospital to Seoul National University Hospital for treatment, and he spent nearly six months in the hospital."

Meanwhile, while touring Hwang Jeong-eon's exhibition, Shin Gye-sook marveled, "The paintings all look like photographs. How can he hold a brush in his mouth and paint so delicately?"

In response, Hwang Jeong-eon said, "It probably takes a lot of hand work," then quickly quipped, "Or rather, a lot of mouth work," drawing laughter from the room. Watching this, Hwang Shin-hye said, "Why are you so good with words?" and was surprised by her brother's unexpected variety-show talent.

Shin Gye-sook told her younger brother, "We have a lot to go through," and Hwang Jeong-eon replied, "I understand completely," bringing more laughter.

When Hwang Shin-hye asked her brother to "say something nice," Hwang Jeong-eon shot back, "Wasn't that already pretty mild?" showing the playful bickering chemistry of real siblings.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.