nau Launches 'nau Tea' Collection Inspired by Jeju's Nature

nau, the sustainable lifewear brand operated by BYN Blackyak Group, chaired by Kang Tae-sun, has unveiled a premium blended tea collection inspired by Jeju's nature, extending the brand's sustainable values across everyday lifestyles.

To help customers experience its brand philosophy in a more immersive way, nau operates its lifestyle space, the 'nau Cafe,' at Jeju Yak Village and the Blackyak Yangjae headquarters. Built around the values of coexistence between nature and people, as well as respect for diversity, it has established itself as a flagship store that combines a cafe, bakery, brunch, and sustainable select shop.

The tea collection was designed to help busy modern consumers find balance and relaxation in a cup of tea. It blends local ingredients grown in Jeju, including hallabong, tangerines, black barley, and Udo peanuts, to richly capture the island's natural aroma and flavor. The brand's nature-conscious identity is also reflected throughout the product, with biodegradable tea bags and packaging containing recycled pulp.

First, the 'Jeju Hallabong Hibiscus Tea' is a blended tea that combines the sweet and tangy flavor of summer-grown hallabong with hibiscus. The 'Jeju Black Barley Tea' stands out for its toasty, clean taste and is gentle enough to drink daily as a water substitute. Made with Udo peanuts, the 'Jeju Udo Peanut Tea' delivers a rich, savory flavor and is ideal as an after-meal tea that leaves the mouth feeling refreshed. The 'Jeju Tangerine Green Tea' blends Jeju tangerines with green tea, offering a bright aroma and a pleasant finish.

A nau representative said, "This tea collection was designed so that customers can experience the sustainable lifestyle values pursued by nau through a cup of tea in their daily lives." The representative added, "Going forward, we will continue to introduce a variety of content and products through nau Cafe that allow people to better experience the brand philosophy of coexisting with nature." Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

Meanwhile, the nau Tea Collection is currently available as a menu item or in tea bag form at nau Cafe's Jeju and Yangjae locations, and it is also scheduled to be offered later through premium select shops and online malls.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.