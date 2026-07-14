Musinsa Launches Limited-Edition Collection with Domino's Pizza

Musinsa has teamed up with the pizza brand Domino's Pizza.

The collection will be released as a "Musinsa Edition," a special line that certifies products created exclusively through collaborations with brands selected by Musinsa. Designed as a fresh attempt to cross the boundaries between fashion and other industries, the lineup features fashion items that reinterpret Domino's Pizza's long-standing global heritage and archive through Musinsa's own sensibility.

In particular, the collection playfully incorporates the brand's classic logo and iconic design elements with a 1990s American vintage feel. It also draws inspiration from real pizza, pizza boxes, cheese, and other gourmet elements to elevate the overall finish.

To mark the meeting of two leading brands in their respective industries, the companies plan to break down the boundaries between sectors and launch a range of limited-edition products and a new menu item at the same time, offering consumers a fresh experience this summer that blends the sensibilities of fashion and food.

Along with the product launch, Domino's Pizza stores will also introduce a limited-time menu item, the "Mujinjang Shrimp Steak Pizza," created to celebrate the collaboration. The unusual menu item combines the identity of a fashion brand with Domino's Pizza's expertise in premium ingredients, completing a collaboration that appeals to both the eye and the palate.

Meanwhile, the two companies will run a promotion through Aug. 31 to celebrate the partnership. During the event period, customers who order Domino's Pizza's "Mujinjang Shrimp Steak Pizza" will be entered into a Musinsa lucky voucher event with no losing tickets, and Musinsa Money points worth up to 1 million won will be given on a first-come, first-served basis for use at the Musinsa online store.

A Musinsa official said, "We reinterpreted Domino's Pizza's unique brand heritage through Musinsa's perspective and created a collection that adds a tasty touch of wit to everyday life," adding, "We hope customers enjoy this differentiated brand experience across online and offline stores through this limited-edition release and collaboration menu, which showcase a playful mix of fashion and flavor."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.